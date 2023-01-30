Black History Month right around the corner here is how Western New York is gearing up for the weeks ahead

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Black History Month is right around the corner and Western New York is gearing up for the weeks ahead. February is a chance for Black Americans to take pride in their culture and remember their roots.

That includes Owner of Euphoria Tattoo shop and tattoo artist Jessica Millier, aka Sum'er Daize.

"Its representation because we have such a lack of representation," Miller said.

Leaving a permeant mark where she can, she stated, she strives to be in spaces where there aren't many African Americans like a tattoo shop.

"When I was younger thought tattooing was like for older caucasian gentle men," she shared.

Miller said she wants the younger generation to know anything is possible no matter the color of your skin.

"For me personally it gives little black girls the idea that 'hey i can actually do this,'" she said.

Black History Events around WNY:



Lillie Wiley-Upshaw is the Chair at Michigan St. African American Heritage Corridor. She shared the Corridor has a multitude of events planned for Black History Month including Black History Month conversations and story telling, an art series with music and pop up exhibits and more starting Friday.

"We really strive to celebrate Black Histiry 365 days a year," Upshaw said. "For me Black History is really a celebration and acknowledgment the contribution that so many African Americans, Black Americans have played in the development of this nation."

Miller said Black History Month means a great deal to her.

"It means more every year especially now that i am apart of i guess black history in a sense," she shared. "It means continuing to push a movement so we can continue to make history."