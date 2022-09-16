Black Girl Picnic creates a safe community event for women of color

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahrian Stevens has been hosting Black Girl Picnic for two years. She created the day event for women of color to have a safe space.

"I used to work at Open Buffalo, and we always talked about safe spaces. I really wanted to make sure that people my age and older can come together to have a safe space to communicate, to network, and just be," said Stevens.

Stevens says that 2022 has brought a lot of pain and hurt to the community where she used to live, so she is ensuring the safety of event-goers by not posting the location, and ensuring she gets to know the women who get tickets.

"I just wanted to create a space where we can all just be. No code-switching, I just want them to be them and fully be them and feel welcome to be them," said Stevens. "So if you are a punk princess, dress as that. If you are a fairy princess, dress as that too. We want you to feel completely comfortable and just have a safe space to be a Black girl," said Stevens.

Stevens says there will be food, wine, mimosas, all black women-owned vendors, and raffles.

Stevens also made games that will connect the women together like "Find the Girl Who," where the women will have to find the girl that matches the description.

Stevens is planning on hosting more inclusive events for all to enjoy.

The second Black Girl Picnic will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15.