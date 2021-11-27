Black Friday draws massive crowds in WNY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a slight hiatus, Black Friday shopping in Western New York drew massive crowds at some of areas largest shopping centers such as the Walden Galleria and the Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets.

"When the gates opened at 7, it was a bull-rush. You had people sliding under the gates before they were even two feet off the ground," said Jake Robertson, a shopper who spent his morning at the Walden Galleria and his afternoon at the Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets.

As is typical on Black Friday, outlets and stores highlighted heavy deals and discounted prices. Lines rounded the corners in the early morning as shoppers flocked to the mall to find price drops and shop for holiday presents.

"We're going to see tens of thousands of people walk in our door today," said John Doran, the General Manager of the Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets.

If you are not able to make it to shop on Black Friday, most retailers have deals going on throughout the week. Check your stores website for that exact information.

In addition, if you would like to shop locally, Small Business Saturday is on November 27th, plus Cyber Monday is on November 29th.

