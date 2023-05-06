Bittersweet final graduation ceremony for Medaille grads as the merge with Trocaire is right around the corner

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Walking the stage at graduation is an unforgettable moment filled with a multitude of emotions. History was made as the last graduation ceremony for Medaille College was held here at Kleinhans music hall. Students like Kristen Wojtaszek say they are on the fence about the decision of Medaille University will become part of Trocaire College.

"I'm receiving my masters degree in clinical mental health counseling," she shared.

Walking to the graduation song is something Wojtaszek and many others have been waiting for. After putting her dreams on hold, its finally time for them to come true.

"I stayed in the printing industry because I was raising a family raising kids always wanted to go to school counseling," Wojtaszak said.

Laughing and smiling with her cohort, she said she is very excited about graduation. Yet there's something heavy on her mind. Even though she walked across the stage when she completes her last courses in august she shared her diploma won't say Medaille due to Trocaire acquiring the college effective July 31st.

"We have invested blood, sweat, tears, time efforts energy education tuition," she stated. "So its really important to all of us to get the degree from Medaille and not Trocaire.