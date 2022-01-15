Bitterly cold temperatures won't stop Bills fans from tailgating

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The party has already begun at the RV Lot outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“We're from Buffalo. You should pretty much know how to take care of yourself, if you're a skier or snowmobile or you're a Bills fan, you know how to dress warm,” said Michelle Widdowson, while tailgating in the RV lot on Friday night.

Temperatures will only be in the single digits for game day. While tailgating the day before is way too early for some, it just makes sense for Widdowson.

“We've been doing this for years. We come a day ahead of time and we leave a day after. It's really how you prepare, these cold weather games, you got to really get here early get warm, get a fire going, get your food going. Can't expect to walk in and stay warm,” said Widdowson.

The forecast of single digits did make some members of Bills Mafia think twice about watching the game in person.

“For five minutes,” said Connie Emerling. “And then I realized there's no way I was going to miss it.”