Bisons offering four free tickets to military and first responders for September 11 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced Thursday that Military and First Responders Appreciation Day will take place on September 11, 2022.

Four free game tickets will be offered to any veteran, current member of the armed forces, or first responder for the game against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Service members can claim their tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office with a valid ID starting at 10 a.m. on September 11.

All service members will receive a 20% discount at the Batter’s Box Gift Shop and the Bisons Team Shop during the game.

Additionally, service members will also receive a $5 discount for the Consumer’s Pub at the Park for that same day. Reservations can be made by calling (716) 846-2100 or online.

