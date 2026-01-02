BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are known for their loyalty. Snow never keeps them away from their team.

And in this story, neither does a wedding day!

I recently stumbled across archive footage from January 15, 1994.

Colleen and Mark Prentiss were married at St. Mark Church in Buffalo. On the way to their wedding reception at the Statler, Mark was watching a Bills game in the limo, and they were interviewed.

"I think we were at a stoplight, and somebody knocked on the window," said Mark. "Next thing you know, they stuck a camera in the window."

WATCH: 'Bills won, we got married': Couple married during 1994 Buffalo Bills playoffs reflect 32 years later

Couple interviewed during 1994 Buffalo Bills playoff wedding reflects 32 years later

"This is before smartphones, so there was one television similar to that one that you saw in the limo, which was tucked away in the kitchen at the reception area. That's where a lot of the guys huddled up," said Mark. "Every time my wife went to the bathroom, I ran into the kitchen."

"I had to look for him a couple of times," said Colleen.

The couple had not seen the footage since 1994, and said they remembered how cold it was, with negative wind chills.

"It was a very good day," said Colleen. "The Bills won, we got married. It was a bonus."

The Prentiss' currently live in Massachusetts, but are from North Buffalo. Before their wedding, they had season tickets and went to the infamous "Comeback Game" in 1993.

"The stadium's been great for Buffalo. It's just the fans. You see the same group of people year after year, going to the stadium and just enjoying themselves," said Mark. "Win or lose. Obviously, after a win, walking out of the stadium just feels so much better than a loss."