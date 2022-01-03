Bills watch party benefits Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some local football fans kicked off the new year at a Bills watch party in the northtowns.

Jada Blitz Fitness on Transit Road in Williamsville hosted this event Sunday to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

The game between the Bills and the Falcons was streamed throughout the gym, and on a big screen television.

Proceeds from the event will support behavioral health programs at Oishei.

We're told eating disorder admissions at the hospital have risen over 400% during the pandemic, and wait lists to see behavioral health specialists and counselors are over 6 months long.