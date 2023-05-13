Bills trainer makes first public comments since helping to save Hamlin's life

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One member of the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff spoke publicly for the first time since helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin.

Denny Kellington returned to his alma mater Saturday to deliver the commencement address at Oklahoma State University.

He told more than 3,500 graduates how his time at OSU provided a solid foundation for his career path as an athletic trainer.

He was one of the first to reach Hamlin and administer CPR.

Kellington, who is a native of Oklahoma, graduated from OSU with a bachelor of science degree in health and human performance in 2000.