Buffalo Bills to raise season ticket prices, plan to return to full capacity for 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fresh off the team's deepest playoff run in more than 25 years, the Buffalo Bills organization is raising the price of season tickets for the 2021 season.

Season ticket holders are receiving letters this week notifying them of the increase, which works out to an average of $8.02 per game, or 8.6 percent.

Here's the breakdown, according to Buffalo Bills Vice President of Communications Derek Boyko:

25 percent of seats will increase $13 to $19

46 percent of seats will increase $6 to $12

29 percent of seats will increase $5 or less

Boyko says the organization is planning to sell Bills Stadium at full capacity but will make adjustments depending on guidelines provided by the NFL and New York state.

Stadiums and arenas in New York are currently allowed to operate at 10 percent capacity with COVID testing and protocols in place. The plans were first put in place by the state during the Bills' playoff run, allowing about 7,000 fans to attend home games in January against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

