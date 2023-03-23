Bills Store at Highmark Stadium to temporarily close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills Store is set to temporarily close March 24 to improve services and offer a better assortment of Bills products.

The store, located at Highmark Stadium, will reopen at 10 a.m. on April 1 with a new operator.

According to the Buffalo Bills website, the first 500 people in line on reopening day will receive a limited-edition commemorative coin with a purchase from the Bills Store. Bills fans can also expect appearances by Billy Buffalo and former Bills RB Thurman Thomas. Thomas will be taking pictures and singing autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outside merchandise will not be signed.

Purchases made on reopening day will support cardiac awareness efforts with 10% of proceeds going to the Bills Foundation.

Bills fans looking to purchase merchandise in the meantime can shop online here.