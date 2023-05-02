Watch Now
Bills sign DT Poona Ford to one-year contract

AP Photo/ Kyusung Gong
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) jogs back to the locker room before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday a new one-year deal with defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Ford spent five years with the Seahawks, where he totaled 181 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Ford signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018.

