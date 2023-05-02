Bills sign DT Poona Ford to one-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday a new one-year deal with defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Jri93rsGm0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 2, 2023

Ford spent five years with the Seahawks, where he totaled 181 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Ford signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018.