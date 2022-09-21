Watch Now
Bills safety Jordan Poyer releases new luxury shoe

Posted at 8:32 AM, Sep 21, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills safety Jordan Poyer released his new luxury shoe, "JP 21" at a launch event in Buffalo on Tuesday.

The shoe is the product of a collaboration between the All-Pro safety and Alma Mater, a Los Angeles-based brand.

The shoe will retail for $258, and is a "blend of old-world craftsmanship."

It features soft leather and plush nubuck. The inside of the sneaker has a recycled cork insole surrounded by a leather lining.

The sneaker was released at a launch event at The Cellar on Elmwood Avenue.

