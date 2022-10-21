Bills, Sabres owner Terry Pegula reaches spot 128 on Forbes 400 richest Americans list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Forbes, Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terrence Pegula has continued to grow his net worth by $1 billion over just a year.

The 71-year-old Pegula was ranked number 188 on the Forbes 400 richest Americans list in 2021. Pegula moved up 60 spots on the 2022 list after adding $1 billion to his net worth.

Pegula made his fortune in the oil and gas industries, before using his wealth to purchase the Buffalo Bills football team and Buffalo Sabres hockey team for $1.4 billion and $189 million, respectively.