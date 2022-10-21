Watch Now
Bills, Sabres owner Terry Pegula reaches spot 128 on Forbes 400 richest Americans list

<p>ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula watches his team warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 14:25:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Forbes, Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terrence Pegula has continued to grow his net worth by $1 billion over just a year.

The 71-year-old Pegula was ranked number 188 on the Forbes 400 richest Americans list in 2021. Pegula moved up 60 spots on the 2022 list after adding $1 billion to his net worth.

Pegula made his fortune in the oil and gas industries, before using his wealth to purchase the Buffalo Bills football team and Buffalo Sabres hockey team for $1.4 billion and $189 million, respectively.

