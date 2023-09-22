Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson takes BBQ passion to next level as 'Chief Grilling Officer'

“There’s a dedication to snapping. There’s a time and place for that, and there’s also a time, and place for enjoying a hobby outside of football.”

Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson has a passion for grilling. He barbecues for his family and teammates. It’s a hobby he picked up when he first started in the NFL back in 2016, but this summer he took his grill game to the next level as a partner in BBQ company Que 42.

“I wanted something I could dive into, and learn about, and experiment with my own hands,” said Ferguson. “I just feel like there’s a depth of knowledge that goes into BBQ dishes. Grilling is an endless journey to me.”

Ferguson said he used Que 42 products before meeting the company’s co-founders Bridget Thornton and Eammon Azizi. They connected at a “Grills Mafia,” event, which is a group that Ferguson founded for Bills fans who love to grill.

“People tag me in stuff all the time just posting what they’re cooking every day,” explained Ferguson. “It’s been great, and cool to be part of.”

Grills Mafia and Que 42 will host a Backyard BBQ Throwdown in Clarence at the Great Pumpkin Fall Festival on October 21. You canclick here to register for that event and other tailgates!

Before that, Ferguson will go up against his brother Blake Ferguson when the Bills play the Miami Dolphins. He said their parents are huge supporters.

“I always tell people our mom got a split jersey, and the Bills jersey over her heart,” said Ferguson.

7 News’ Michael Schwartz grilled with Ferguson, and the Que 42 team as they were making their new chicken rub. It’s expected to be on sale in the coming months.

Hot topics with Reid Ferguson:

Schwartz: “Who’s the most famous person in your phone?”

Ferguson: “Josh Allen.”

Schwartz: “What’s your go-to BBQ dish?

Ferguson: “I’d say I’m probably best at doing pork butt. I’ve mastered the pork butt.”

Schwartz: “Who is another grill master on the team?”

Ferguson: “I heard Connor McGovern has kind of dove into it a little bit.”



Schwartz: “Who are you closest to on the team?”

Ferguson: ”The specialists. Those guys are always hanging out doing stuff together…Always hanging out, and watching film. We like to golf together in the offseason.”

Schwartz: “Game day meal?”