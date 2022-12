FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan after Thursday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught Allen after he heard the young fan scream his name in the almost empty stadium. Allen told him to come down and he signed his football.

This was the team's first AFC East win of the season, beating the Patriots 24-10.