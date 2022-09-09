Bills players arrive in Buffalo, morning after a victorious win in Los Angeles

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After routing the Rams in Los Angeles Thursday night, the Bills return home with a win Friday morning.

Bills players landed at the Buffalo Niagara Airport early Friday morning, with a small crowd of Bills Mafia awaiting their return.

7 News was there to capture their arrival, catching views of Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs.

The Bills won the NFL season premiere 31-10, with four touchdowns and 297 yards on 26 completions from Allen.

The Bills will have a long 10 days off before they face the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

