Bills Mafia v. Chiefs Kingdom: Comparing the fanbases and their cities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've been comparing the Bills and Chiefs all week ahead of Sunday's playoff rematch, but how do these two die hard fansbases match up off the field? 7 News' Michael Schwartz went head-to-head with our Kansas City affiliate, KSHB's Charlie Keegan to find out:

FOOD: Buffalo has the famous chicken wing. Kansas City is known for it's burnt ends

NICKNAME: Buffalo is the "City of Good Neighbors." Kansas City is known as "Paris of the Plains."

LANDMARK: Buffalo has Niagara Falls just north of the city. Kansas City is the "City of Fountains," home to hundreds of fountains.

HOMETOWN CELEBRITIES: Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, and I Love Lucy's Lucille Ball are both well known celebs from Western New York. Actors Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis are big Kansas City Chiefs fans.

COMMONALITIES: "Buffalo Bill" lived in the Kansas City area, and both teams have had Hall of Fame head coach Marv Levy.

GIRLFRIENDS: Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dating actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is dating singer Taylor Swift.

MOTHERLY LOVE: Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins' mom Lisa is a fmailiar face among Bills Mafia. For the Chiefs Donna Kelce is a fan favorite.

FASHION ICONS: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs always suprises with his gameday outfits, and has made an appearance at the Met Gala. Chiefs Travis Kelce has been a fashionista.

