Bills Mafia shares gratitude for Highmark Stadium at final home preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took the field Saturday for the first preseason game of 2025.

"Go Bills, Go Bills!" chanted Asher as he walked into his first Bills game.

WKBW Asher at his first Bills game

Thousands of fans packed the stands on this hot day, including Giants fans. However Big Blue might not realize the sentiment that Saturday had, as it was the final preseason game ever at Highmark Stadium.

As we look to bid farewell to decades of memories, I wanted to know the gratitude that fans have.

So Bills Mafia, if you had to write a thank you card to Highmark Stadium what would you say?

"What's a stadium? You know," said Jacob Corrie. "A collection of steel, chairs, two few bathrooms, but it's the people, man. It's the people that came together, built the stadium, the fans that come out every week. I'm grateful to all of them, all the people that came. About shoveled back in the day for tickets. I think we got a beautiful thing coming just across the street here."

"Thank you for all the memories over the years" - Ryan Andrews, of Rochester.

"This place changed my life" Kira Caldwell, or Orchard Park

"Thanks for all the people that I've sat with over the last few years. The one thing I'm going to miss more than anything else is all the season ticket holders around me that are going to scatter to different seats, so I'm gonna have to form all kinds of new relationships." -Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson