Buffalo Bills fans enjoy snow-covered tailgate and win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The snow delayed the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card playoff game by a day, but if anything that allowed for more anticipation and energy from Bills Mafia.

"This is the right Bills Mafia weather," said Larissa Filipski, of Lancaster, as the sun shined during her tailgate with friends.

Feels like temperatures were in the single digits, but as the saying in Orchard Park goes "When it's too cold for them, it's just right for us!"

Tailgates were packed and rocking with music, plenty of fire pits, and hot food. Some fans were even using tables as sleds on giant snow mounds in cleared parking lots.

Conditions were the opposite of 24 hours prior when a whiteout blinded Orchard Park, dumping more than a foot of lake effect snow on the stadium.

Some fans we met helped shovel the stadium on Sunday, and then came back for the game on Monday, layered in jackets and sweatshirts.

Fans like Jim Becker were wearing seven layers. He is from Wheatfield but now lives in Georgia.

"You miss this?" asked 7 News' Michael Schwartz. "Hell no!" exclaimed Becker.

The sunny day got even more beautiful for Bills Mafia by night as the Bills beat the Steelers to move on in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Bills host the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.