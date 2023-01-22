Bills Mafia putting some pep in their step

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of Bills Mafia getting pumped up for Sunday's big divisional playoff.

Many fans pouring into Niagara Square Saturday for a pep rally to help cheer the red, white and blue to a victory.

Buffalo and Cincinnati have formed a special bond since Damar Hamlin went down in Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football nearly three weeks ago.

That's why Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took a moment to thank the Bengals, and the entire Cincinnati community for its outpouring of support over the past few weeks.

Then former Bills special teams legend Steve Tasker stepped in to help get the crowd going.

Those new Bills banners are also hanging from Buffalo City Hall, and they will remain there through the end of this year's playoff run, which will hopefully be a victory in the Super Bowl.