Bills Mafia opts for 'Escape from the Big Game' party instead of Super Bowl

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia members are boycotting the Super Bowl this year, opting instead for an 'Escape from the Big Game' party hosted by Fattey Beer Co. and 26 Shirts in Kenmore.

The event, designed for fans uninterested in the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup, offers an alternative celebration for Buffalo Bills supporters still reeling from their team's playoff exit. The party will feature Josh Allen highlights, beer sales and Bills merchandise, providing a space for fans to gather and enjoy the evening without watching the game.

"Everyone we talked to was talking about how they weren't watching the game and how they weren't interested in it this year," said Mike Meiler, manager of Fattey Beer Co. in Kenmore. "We came together and came up with 'Escape from the Big Game' party," Meiler explained.

"We'll have some merchandise for sale in case you want to gear up going into the off-season," said Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts. "It's just a fun opportunity for fans to get together and maybe commiserate a little bit, celebrate what just happened last night with Josh."

The party is limited to 80 attendees due to venue capacity, ensuring an intimate gathering for those choosing to boycott the Super Bowl. In addition to enjoying Bills-themed entertainment, attendees can purchase merchandise.

Eight percent of sales from this Special Addition "Be Good" shirt will go to support Shaylee Klaes, who is battling osteosarcoma.

For Bills fans looking to celebrate their team despite not making it to the Super Bowl, the 'Escape from the Big Game' party offers a unique way to enjoy the day.

"And if anybody is there and they have the game on their phone and they're watching it, I don't think anybody is going to judge," Reid added with a laugh.

The party runs from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

