Bills Mafia is raising money for safety Micah Hyde's charity after his season-ending injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the 2022 football season because of a neck injury while fans quickly take to social media to raise money for his charity.

"I got the news about Micah Hyde's injury about him being off this season," says Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts. "And I was like aww, that stinks, and immediately when stuff like this happens the thought is often what can we do to support this player and show love."

Reid used his Twitter fingers to put out Micah's charity "Imagine for Youth Foundation," as a way to show support.

"I threw a tweet together and said okay, you know what to do go and support his charity," he says. "And then later I saw that a lot of people followed suit so that was pretty cool."

The Executive Director of "Imagine for Youth Foundation," Tracey Troxel, tells me Micah came up with the organization in 2017 in a business class at the University of Iowa. Since then, it has come to life in four states, including Western New York.

"In Buffalo, we've given out 800 pairs of Nikes, 500 backpacks, we've helped teachers clear their Amazon wishlist and given money to the salvation army up there, and we're happy to do it and looking forward to our softball game next year," says Troxel.

Troxel says in light of Micah's injury, the foundation has received almost $37,000.

"We intend for those funds to be used in Western New York and be able to supplement some of the things we've been doing up there."

The Bills Mafia player's agent said in a tweet:

Troxel says he has been in talks with Micah.

"Micah is obviously disappointed that he's on for the rest of the season, but the hashtag number 23 on 23 is something I think is going to be big for us moving forward," he says.

And fans like Del Reid will continue to send out positive vibes to Micah Hyde.

"We're going to support you whether you're making epic plays on the football field and whether you're changing lives through your charity," Reid says. "We're here to be a part of it."

Click here for more details on how to donate to Imagine For Youth Foundation.