Bills Mafia gets ready for the first playoff game of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the cold weather, Bills fever is spreading fast ahead of Saturday’s play-off game in Orchard Park.

#BillsMafia is ready for Saturday! And fans going to the game tell me they won’t miss out no matter how cold it’s going to be: “I’m going to be on the field when my team wins!” @WKBW pic.twitter.com/GPjPr804Uq — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) January 13, 2022

"I don't care if it’s going to be below zero. I’m going to be on that field when our boys win,” Bills fan Jennifer Benson said. "I have chills. We have been waiting for this game all season."

"It’s so nice to have a team that we can actually be excited about," Bills fan Dan Greco said.

Former Bills player Eric Wood said the excitement doesn't surprise him.

"Bills mafia always shows up in a big way," Wood said.

And Wood said he knows the energy will be unmatched come Saturday.

"It will be so fun to have the that place packed and give those players what they deserve,” Wood said. “A true home field advantage."

While fans get ready for the Bills first playoff game of the season so do businesses like grocery stores and local pizzerias.

"It’s a home playoff game so everybody is gearing up for it," General Manager of Bocce Club Pizza Chris Gasz said.

Gasz said he expects a 30% jump in business.

"Mostly all of our employees are working that day,” Gasz said “We just try to work as efficiently as we can."

Tops and Wegmans said catering orders are also up. Tops said its already seeing 15% growth in orders with more expected on Friday. But grocery stores and restaurants said it’s best to plan ahead.

"We're trying to tell people to do some pre-orders,” Gasz said “Just so you don't get stuck in line."

And fans, no matter where they're watching, are ready for a win against the Patriots.

"This is our year,” Bills fan Heidi Hartnett said, “This is our team."

"It’s been long enough, enjoy the ride,” Greco said. “It’s going to be a fun few years here."