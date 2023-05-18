Bills Mafia can light up the night with new projector from Store 716

DEPEW, NY (W.K.B.W.) — Store 716 in Depew is now accepting preorders for a Mafia Stripes projector, which will arrive before the Buffalo Bills season on August 1.

The projectors cost $200 through the pre-order sale, and will $350 after May 31.

Store 716 co-owner David Gram says the projector is a new exciting idea.

"I'm hoping the planes flying overhead will see the whole town lit up in our bills stripes," said Gram.

Gram tells 7 News that over 300 people have bought the projector in just one day.

The LED bulb lasts for more than 30,000 hours, and can even be projected in a 20 by 20 design to be on the side of your house.

The projector is also water-resistant.

You can order your projector here.