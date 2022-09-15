'Bills Mafia Boat Parade' to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital set for Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans are stepping up once again to help those in need.

A "Bills Mafia Boat Parade" is happening on Saturday to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

An event at Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the boat parade will begin at 1:15 p.m. at Canalside. The parade will travel south down the Buffalo River through Silo City and back.

Those who want to participate should line up at Canalside by 1:15 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their boats in Bills gear.

Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to watch the boat parade.

Additionally, the bar will have live music, a silent auction, and a giveaway.

Organizers say as part of a partnership with Bud Light, one lucky Bills fan will go home with two VIP experiences to the Buffalo Bills home opener on Monday.