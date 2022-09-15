Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Bills Mafia Boat Parade' to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital set for Saturday

BILLS.jpg
Bills Mafia Boat Parade
BILLS.jpg
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 16:53:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans are stepping up once again to help those in need.

A "Bills Mafia Boat Parade" is happening on Saturday to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

An event at Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the boat parade will begin at 1:15 p.m. at Canalside. The parade will travel south down the Buffalo River through Silo City and back.

Those who want to participate should line up at Canalside by 1:15 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their boats in Bills gear.

Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to watch the boat parade.

Additionally, the bar will have live music, a silent auction, and a giveaway.

Organizers say as part of a partnership with Bud Light, one lucky Bills fan will go home with two VIP experiences to the Buffalo Bills home opener on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United