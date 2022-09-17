Watch Now
Bills Mafia Boat Parade

Event along Buffalo River raiseses money for charity
Posted at 6:35 PM, Sep 17, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Bills fans have to wait until Monday night for some football, and there's no shortage of team spirit while we all wait.

A Bills Mafia Boat Parade was held Saturday along the Buffalo River.

The lineup began at Canalside, and made its way to Papi Grandes Waterfront Beach Bar, which sponsored the event.

The team colors of red, white and blue were proudly on display.

This is all in celebration of the new season, which got off to a great start last week against the Rams.

Proceeds from the boat parade, and the party that followed will go to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

