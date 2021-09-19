Bills Little People collectors set selling fast

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Fisher Price and Wegmans are teaming up to cash-in on the success of the Buffalo Bills, and it's all in the name of charity.

The toy company launched its Little People: Let's Go Buffalo collectors set at the Wegmans store on Losson Road in Depew Saturday morning.

The event was supposed to go until 1 pm, but the store sold out well before that.

The Little People feature the likeness of quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean Mcdermott, and two members of Bills Mafia.

There are t-shirts as well.

A portion of the proceeds go to Oishei Children's Hospital here in Buffalo.

These are limited edition collector sets, and more will be available in the future, so keep checking.

Some of the toys are already showing up on Ebay, selling for more than $100.

The Little People set costs $20 and so do the t-shirts.