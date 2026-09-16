Bills home opener: What to know about traffic, school dismissals and game day plans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of Bills fans are expected to descend on Orchard Park Thursday for the team's home opener against the Detroit Lions, bringing extra traffic, early school dismissals and road closures to the area around Highmark Stadium.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m., but the game day operation starts much earlier.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says roughly 200 deputies will be working the game detail as officials prepare for a sellout crowd.

"We're expecting a sellout crowd, it's a big game," Lt. Jeremy Lehning said.

Road closures around Highmark Stadium

Fans and drivers should plan ahead for several traffic changes Thursday.

Abbott Road immediately adjacent to the stadium will close to north and southbound traffic at 2:15 p.m. The road will remain closed until after the game.

The stadium parking lots will open at 4:15 p.m. Parking in the stadium lots must be purchased in advance, with the exception of the Blue ADA and White ADA lots.

Security gates open at 5:15 p.m., followed by ticket entry at 6:15 p.m.

After the game, Big Tree Road will switch to two-lane, one-way traffic traveling away from the stadium.

Traffic on Big Tree Road between Abbott Road and Route 219 will travel eastbound, while traffic between Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard will travel westbound.

The Sheriff's Office says the change will allow drivers traveling southbound on Abbott Road to turn eastbound onto Big Tree Road after the game.

"Make sure you familiarize yourself with the routes," Lehning said, pointing fans to the Buffalo Bills' website for stadium maps and traffic information.

Some Southtowns schools dismissing students early

The expected traffic is also prompting several school districts to adjust their schedules Thursday.

Frontier, West Seneca, Orchard Park, and Hamburg are among the districts with early dismissals.

Frontier is dismissing students one hour early, with dismissal times varying by building.

Frontier's high school will dismiss at 12:41 p.m., the middle school at 1:22 p.m., Big Picture at 1:05 p.m., and several elementary schools at 2:05 p.m. Cloverbank will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Frontier also announced adjusted dismissal times for universal pre-kindergarten classes.

West Seneca is also dismissing students one hour early because of anticipated traffic.

Orchard Park Schools announced half days for students. Elementary students will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m., middle school students at 10:40 a.m. and high school students at 12:50 p.m.

The Orchard Park district did not specifically say the schedule change was because of the Bills game.

Hamburg Central School District schools will be dismissed 20 minutes early.

Local bars preparing for a big crowd

The traffic and crowds are not just affecting roads and schools. Local businesses are preparing for a busy Thursday as well.

At Kettles, bartender Mary Catherine Nowak expects the bar to be packed throughout the day.

"This year, this place is going to be packed, the whole time, no matter what," Nowak said.

Businesses along Abbott Road are also preparing for fans looking to start their game day before heading to the stadium.

At Prohibition, Operations Manager Bernadette Singer says the business will have food and other vendors outside, along with live music and a sand sculpture from artist Eric Jones.

"We want to get the whole Buffalo community involved," Singer said.

WATCH: Bills home opener: What to know about traffic, school dismissals and game day plans

Bills home opener: What to know about traffic, school dismissals and game day plans

With a sellout crowd expected and hundreds of law enforcement personnel working the game detail, officials are urging fans to know where they're going before they arrive.

The Sheriff's Office recommends fans review stadium maps, know their parking location and familiarize themselves with the traffic routes before heading to Orchard Park.

The Lions and Bills kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Highmark Stadium.

WATCH: How to watch the Bills home opener against the Detroit Lions