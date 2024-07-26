Bills grant wish for 20-year-old being treated for brain cancer

"Just don't give up, don't give up, don't give up."

In 2018 Nick Calandra, of Whitesboro, NY, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which he is continuing treatment for. At the beginning of his battle he lost the ability to talk, read and even remember who his parents were. The athlete was unable to play football for his high school, but Nick said he was determined to overcome, and beat cancer.

"He was a normal kid, and one day had a seizure at a friend's house," explained Melissa Tibbits, Nick's mom. "The next morning he was going in for an operation, nine hours."

Through his battle, cancer has not been able to ruin his love for the Buffalo Bills. Nick teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Western New York more than three years ago, and wished to meet the Bills. COVID delayed plans, but on Friday Nick's wish was granted at Bills Training Camp.

"I'm shaking right now," said Nick as players came off the field to greet him and sign a Bills helmet.

Nick met Von Miller, Spencer Brown, Dawson Knox, Keon Coleman, Mitch Trubisky, Damar Hamlin, Keon Coleman, Justin Shorter, Tyrell Shavers, Dion Dawkins, Mack Hollins, Dalton Kincaid, Terrel Bernard, Gable Steveson, and of course his favorite player Josh Allen.

"1 feel like crying," said Nick's dad Jay Calandra, "I feel like crying knowing what could’ve, would've...and look at him. Best day of his life."