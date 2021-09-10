Bills GM Brandon Beane and wife Hayley continue 'Bills Muttfia' program at SPCA Serving Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County announced Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane and his wife Hayley will continue the "Bills Muttfia" program.

For each touchdown the Bills score at Highmark Stadium this season, the Beanes will pay the adoption fee of one animal at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The Beanes started the program in 2020, taking over the "Hauschpups" program that was started by former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and his wife Lindsey while in Buffalo. The Beanes then renamed it "Bills Muttfia."