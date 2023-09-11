Bills gear selling like hotcakes in North Tonawanda

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some members of Bills Mafia are stocking up for Monday night's big game against the Jets.

The Buffalo Mafia Fall Kickoff vendor show was held over the weekend at the Greenhouse Events Center.

That's on East Robinson Street in North Tonawanda.

There were lots of Buffalo themed products, including a huge selection of officially licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise.

The event also included a basket raffle featuring a grand prize giveaway for two 100-level tickets to the Bills vs. Patriots game on New Year's Eve.