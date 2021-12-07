Bills fans tailgate in 50mph winds

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a tailgate like no other for Bills fans who decided to brave the elements and come out for this Monday night matchup against the Patriots.

50 mph winds didn’t stop Bills fans from doing what they do best—tailgating.

“It’s an experience. It’s a bucket list item and they need to check it off the list,” said Matt Beamish.

The wind was whipping. Several pop-up tents were damaged in the RV lot.

“Pegulas if you’re watching—build a dome,” Beamish said.

“It’s Christmas time, tis' the season, give us a win tonight,” said Jen Topick.

But despite the worst tailgating weather of the season——Bills fans showed up. Many stayed warm with fires. Some fans decided to warm up in their cars.

“We love it, we embrace it,” said Jordan, a Bills fan who came from NYC for the game.

“It’s way more fun when it’s warmer, but if our guys can get out there, we can too,” said Zach Graumann.