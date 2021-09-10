Bills fans react to upcoming game against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, September 12th, at 1 p.m., the Bills will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

What's New?

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Highmark Stadium is allowing full capacity fans.



Some season ticket holders had the opportunity to attend the Bills home playoff game last year against the Baltimore Ravens, a crowd of approximately 7,000.

Otherwise, there have been no fans inside Highmark to watch the team play.

To help speed up the process of entry and exit into the stadium, gates will open one hour earlier than usual, at 11 a.m.

Also, to help prevent unnecessary contact, all tickets will be mobile. You can access tickets through the Bills Mobile App.

Masks will be required