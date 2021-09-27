Bills fans react to Highmark vaccination checks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was the first Buffalo Bills game for a vaccine only crowd at Highmark Stadium.

Many people we talked with say they got into the stadium no problem, but says Highmark employees were checking vaccination cards but no ids to go with it.

Vax check at Highmark was smooth and easy. Got in within minutes @wkbw — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) September 26, 2021

“I had my Excelsior Pass and I showed it to the girl working the gate there. I didn’t present my ID to anybody,” said Scott McInnis.

McInnis is a Bills Season Ticket Holder. He says he witnessed Erie County Health Sanitarians behind Highmark Employees checking proof of vaccination.

“I was expecting it…I had my phone and my wallet out,” said Andrew Warrington of Pittsford. He too says he wasn’t asked for any identification to match the vaccination proof.

“There was no ID check they just looked at the pass and let you go,” he said.

The Erie County Health Department says in total five people were “turned away during a secondary vaccine screening.” The Health Department says “These five individuals were not able to provide documentation that met the stated criteria for entrance to that event.”

We tried to reach out to the Bills for more information and are waiting to hear back.

