Bills fans make their way to Bills Backers Miami. Organizers expect thousands

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Time and time again, the Buffalo Bills always have a crowd. Whether it's on the road, or right back at Highmark Stadium, thousands will show out to support one of the best teas in the NFL.

It started with Los Angeles to open up the season against the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Then, they hosted 70,000 in Orchard Park. It was so loud, you couldn't even hear yourself think.

Now, they take on Miami, where the 2-0 AFC East rival Dolphins await.

But that doesn't mean Bills fans are going to sit in Western New York and watch from home. Miami is already hosting thousands of Bills faithful, and we're still over a day away from kickoff.

The Bills Backers are in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami bars. Festivities kicked off on Friday, September 23 and will obviously end in Hard Rock Stadium for the game.

On the 24th, the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale will host live musical events, 50/50 giveaways, and more.

On the 25th, they'll host a tailgate party at the Bus Lot.