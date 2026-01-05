BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are making plans to travel to Jacksonville for this weekend's wild-card playoff game against the Jaguars, and travel experts are offering advice on how to save money on the last-minute trip.

Dennis Morley has been following the Bills to away games for five years, a tradition that started when his daughter Alex Coury moved to Connecticut. The father-daughter duo will continue their tradition this weekend in Florida.

"I've been looking at flights, trying to get the best deal. So as it turns out for me, I'm using frequent flyer miles, and I'm gonna fly into Daytona and then come home through Savannah," Morley said.

"We always try to find Bills groups and Bills bars," Coury said.

For most folks, the trip won't be cheap, but there are several options for fans.

WATCH: Bills fans gear up for Jacksonville playoff trip with money-saving travel tips

Bills fans gear up for Jacksonville playoff trip with money-saving travel tips

United Airlines just announced a special non-stop flight from Buffalo to Jacksonville with round-trip tickets starting at $917. United Airlines flight 3020 departs Buffalo on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and there's a direct return flight, UA flight 3021, leaving Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Carey of AAA said last-minute travel is always more expensive.

"...And of course, being in the wild card game in Jacksonville, fans just realizing exactly what's happening right now, so they're trying to scoop up tickets and get there," Carey said.

Carey offered several suggestions for keeping costs down. One option is flying to Orlando instead of Jacksonville.

"You could fly to the Orlando airport, much cheaper. There are some nonstop flights, but you'd have to rent a car or get transportation and drive up to Jacksonville. It's about 2 hours and 20 minutes. Still totally doable, and you could save hundreds of dollars off the trip," Carey said.

Another option is driving to Jacksonville, which takes about 15 hours from Buffalo.

"You could drive down. It's going to take you about 15 hours, but the good thing about driving, people will do this if they have the time on their hands. You get a few friends, Bills mafia members, you get in the car, you travel down there, less than $200 in gas round trip in the average vehicle," Carey said.

Hotel rates near the stadium were topping $500, Carey said, but cheaper options can be found a little further away in the $200 to $300 range.

For travel prices, go to: www.AAA.com/Travel.

The weather forecast shows 66 degrees on Sunday in Jacksonville.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

