Bills fans celebrate Thanksgiving at local sports bars

BUFFALO, NY — Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful for what people have and for Buffalo Bills fans, they are thankful for community.

Like Scott Hyunh, who was celebrating the holiday at Forty Thieves on Elmwood Avenue.

"I am here for Thanksgiving because I do not have anything else to do, and I love the bills," said Hyunh.

While some are spending time with friends and chosen family like Craig Henry and his fraternity brothers Juan Parades and Andrew Valentin..

"We are in a specific situation where we are with our friends and not our families because our families are in New York City, but it means a lot to be here surrounded by other fans," said Henry.

While for others the Bills Mafia is a tie back to their hometown, like Marine Corps Member Seth Derringer.

"It is a tether back to the city. This is home for me and I have been around all different places for the past 20 years. It's having something that keeps me connected. It is home," said Derringer.

While for Sports City Pizza Pub Vice President Michael Rizzo, the atmosphere on special game days like Thanksgiving is something else.

"For the game to be on such a momentous day, I think it just shows how far Buffalo and the Bills has come," said Rizzo.

