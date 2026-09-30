BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What was supposed to be a special trip for a local Bills fan and her husband has turned into a fight to get back a $500 deposit.

Laura Joslyn booked a priority deposit with Fans of Buffalo in June for the Bills' Oct. 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Her husband grew up a Rams fan, and the couple had talked about traveling to an away game.

But as the game got closer, Joslyn says she still didn't have the travel details she had paid for.

She says she repeatedly contacted Fans of Buffalo by phone, email and Facebook but received no response.

Joslyn only recieved a response after 7 News got involved.

However, with less than two weeks until kickoff, Joslyn decided she couldn't wait any longer and booked her own flights and hotel.

Now, she's asking the company for her $500 deposit back after booking travel with another couple dealing with the same delay.

WATCH: Bills fan seeks $500 refund from local company after booking own LA trip

Bills fan seeks $500 refund from local company after booking own LA trip

Fans of Buffalo confirmed to 7 News that the Los Angeles trip is moving forward.

The company said it has about 20 guests traveling and is finalizing the remaining arrangements.

It also acknowledged the communication delay.

“We absolutely have travel options available for Los Angeles," Fans of Buffalo owner Will Bradley said.

“We take responsibility for the communication delay," Bardley explained in an email.

Bradley said the company would provide Joslyn with package options and offer them at a discounted rate because of the delay and inconvenience.

But Joslyn says she's already booked her own trip.

Fans of Buffalo also says its Los Angeles weekend events are moving forward, including a tailgate with local Bills Backers groups.

At this time, Fans of Buffalo has not responded to Joslyn's request for a refund.