Bills Executive says season ticket holders looking for refund has been "minimal"

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a lot of mixed reaction when it comes to the Buffalo Bills and the new policy requiring all visitors to Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center 13 and older to be vaccinated.

Unlike two other NFL teams with a vaccination mandate, the Bills are allowing no exceptions to their rule.

We’ve heard from many longtime season ticket holders who tell us the Bills went too far. Many telling 7 Eyewitness News they don’t understand why there isn’t an option to test-out.

I'm getting the refund. Let the Bills organization find a buyer — Janet Rippel 🦉 (@janbry) September 15, 2021 Selling all of mine. Here are my seats. Between Elvis and the chefs pic.twitter.com/4TjMF8Ygae — clintmckenna (@clintmckenna1) September 15, 2021

But Pegula Sports and Entertainment President Ron Raccuia, appearing on WBEN Radio Wednesday morning, saying the team hasn’t had an overwhelming amount of season ticket holders giving up their tickets so far.

“It’s been minimal,” he told WBEN. “There's certainly been a lot of conversation and asking questions and dialogue...but in terms of action and turning back tickets thus far that's been pretty minimal."

7 Eyewitness News reporter/anchor Hannah Buehler requested an interview with Raccuia Wednesday, to bring more of our viewers questions to the organization, but a Bills spokesperson denied our request for an interview, instead directing us to the WBEN interview, adding the team would “let us know” if they have any more to announce.

Season ticket holders who do not want to be vaccinated will get a refund. Raccuia said they also have other alternatives, like selling their tickets on the secondary market.

“They do have a lot of options that we feel are appropriate,” he said.

We reached out to popular resale site StubHub and a representative says, “StubHub noted that they likely wouldn’t see any significant data change within a day – if there was a change, it would likely be caused by the Bills' loss over the weekend that would have flattened prices.”

For the tens of thousands of fans who will be heading to any of the Bills eight remaining regular season home games you will need to show:

-A physical COVID-19 vaccination card

-A NYS Excelsior Pass

-A Clear Digital Vaccine Card (app)

A picture vaccination card will not be accepted.

County officials say they will be checking the validity of cards, and the possession of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is a felony and will be prosecuted.

Fans in favor of the mandate say it will be a safer experience for all.

Jeff from Twitter writes, "Better safe than sorry."