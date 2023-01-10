Bills-Dolphins playoff matchup leads to concerns over ticket scams. How you can avoid them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's finally here.

The Buffalo Bills are in playoff mode, and they start their postseason quest for a Super Bowl at home against the Miami Dolphins. Fans are going to be packing out Highmark Stadium for this game, which means ticket sales are going to be at a premium.

With that always comes the possibility of scams. We spoke with Matt Krueger, Communications director with Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. He said these people will go to any extent if it means they can make a quick buck off you or a loved one.

"There's no shortage of ingenuity these scammers have when it comes to ripping people off," Krueger said.

Krueger said that sadly, he believes there will be some scamming surrounding the Bills' playoff run. People are going to want to save as much money as possible for these highly-sought-after tickets. Some tickets already worth hundreds of dollars, even to sit in the highest seats possible.

“If you see a pop-up ad on social media or a website, you’re going to see a greatly discounted rate, that is almost always a scam. I’m sure we’re going to see it this week,” Krueger said.

And that's his caution. If you do use a second-hand retailer that's not affiliated with the official press box of the Bills, make sure you do your research. You want to do some background checks on the seller, look for contact information so you can ask questions if you face any roadblocks, and of course, look for reviews.

"People have to be very careful and wary of ordering things online. We always suggest to know who you're ordering from. Stick with the trusted vendors and businesses you know," Krueger said.