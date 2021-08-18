Bills' Dion Dawkins was hospitalized with COVID-19, local doctor says now is the time to get vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins recently became one of the 36 million Americans to test positive for COVID-19. Dawkins was just a few days short of being fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus.

“If he wasn’t vaccinated, he may be part of the 619 thousand people that died from COVID,” Dr. Raul Vazquez said.

The CDC says almost 51% of Americans are fully vaccinated, but many doctors say that's not enough.

“We’re getting to the point now where it’s a little scary, now we’re seeing younger people ending up in the hospital,” Dr. Vazquez said.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Dr. Vazquez says vaccination is imperative and the best way to slow the spread.

“We could be in this for a longer period of time because it’s just not going to go away,” Dr. Vazquez said.

Dawkins said he is glad he was partially vaccinated when he contracted the virus, but he is not imposing his views on others. He says people should do their research and make their own decision.

“Just do your research and figure out what goes best for you, your family and your situation,” Dawkins said.

“I hope that he reconsiders what he tells the public because the vaccine would’ve saved his life,” Dr. Vazquez said.

If you are looking for a place to get vaccinated, visit health.ny.gov for a list of locations near you. You can also make an appointment on the website, and it will tell you which type of vaccine is offered at each place.