Bills coach takes flight with The Blue Angels

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Blue Angels visited Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station ahead of this weekend's air show. It was a touchdown like no other for Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, he was the VIP flight guest. He flew with The Blue Angels in an F-18 Super Hornet.

Sean McDermott is in that F-18 Super Hornet! He said he had some pre-flight jitters, but would do it all over again. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/OfhzCQt6Kk — Gilat Melamed (@gilat_melamed) June 16, 2021

“Game days are intense, but that intensity was unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of,"McDermott said. "I’ve coached in two Super Bowls and that was like 3x man, that was unreal just unreal.”

McDermott said he's never been in a plane like that before, only in the cockpit on some team flights. He said he's grateful to have the opportunity.

“I was a little nervous , I got to be honest, I had some pre-game jitters, but I'd do it all over again,” McDermott said.

He put on a helmet and received some coaching himself, pre-flight training for what to do during high Gs.

McDermott and Lt. Julius Bratton did not fly over the stadium, but did go over Lake Ontario. Those at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station said a rollercoaster can get up to 3-5 Gs, but turns on the F-18 can get up to about 7-7.5 Gs.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience I’ll never forget,” McDermott said.