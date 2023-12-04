Bills Barbie dolls on display in Orchard Park.

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you're feeling a little sad without the Bills this weekend, here's something to check out in Orchard Park.

It's a display of a private doll collection showing off some plastic Bills Mafia babes.

This is the work of artist and designer Tina Smith, who's been crafting for 40 years.

Each outfit takes about a month to design and create..

This hobby started back in 2022 when she found an old Lee Evans jersey she got in a Burger King Kids Meal.

She bought a doll to put the jersey on and the rest is history.

Then she started seeing cool Bills outfits on Facebook and getting more ideas, making Barbies based on famous Bills fans.

They include Bills Elvis, Pinto Ron, the iconic Stevie Johnson why so serious moment and the Water Buffalo Club which she's a member of.

You can come down to Big Tree Inn to check out all 14 dolls.

