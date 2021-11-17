Bills are busy on Thanksgiving, so they're giving now

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanksgiving is a week away but some of the Buffalo Bills are very much in the holiday spirit.

“Excited to have the opportunity to give back,” said Tremaine Edmunds.

Some Bills fans may be checking Edmunds injury status on Tuesday night, but he was busy with his mother and grandmother providing and sharing a meal at the Salvation Army in Buffalo.

“I couldn't have done this by myself,” added Edmunds about his mother and her help.

His teammate was helping out in a different part of Buffalo. Jaquan Johnson's wrist may need some ice after all the paper place mats he signed at the Northwest Community Center.

“I feel like it’s necessary, especially around the time of Thanksgiving, to try and always give back in some way,” said Johnson.

“To be there, to take time out of their schedule, that matters for these types of programs,” said Lawrence Pernick, the executive director of the community center. They host a Thanksgiving party every year for the kids in the area.

Johnson says seeing all these kids reminds him of when he was young and met football players in his hometown.

“Guys came back all the time to give Turkeys to give their time and I feel like It’s all replaying and it’s all déjà vu,” said Johnson.

One similarity of these two events, Levi Wallace. The Bills safety went to both Edmunds and Johnson’s events. The Tucson native volunteers in Arizona when he can but wants to show some love for Buffalo.

“I feel part of the Buffalo community, being able to support my guys and give back in the same way,” said Wallace.