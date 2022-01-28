Bills and Sabres announce 'Better Together' to fight food insecurity in Black and African American communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres have announced "Better Together," a fundraising initiative to benefit organizations that are fighting food insecurity in Black and African American communities.

The team's foundations have partnered to raise funds for local organizations working to ensure families have access to healthy, nutritious food in Black and African American communities:

African Heritage Food Co-op

Buffalo Center for Health Equity

Buffalo Freedom Gardens

Buffalo Go Green

Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH)

Donations totaling $120,000 will be made to the organizations and they're calling on the community to participate. You can donate here.

Perry's Ice Cream is also supporting "Better Together" and will match the first $20,000 in online donations from funds through sales of it “Let’s Dough Buffalo” ice cream.

Food insecurity is a serious problem in our community, and we are joining together to help fight it, specifically for our Black and African American neighbors. We encourage our fans to be Better Together, and join us in supporting these incredible organizations. - organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation)

The fundraiser begins January 31 and runs through February 4. Those who donate will receive a "Better Together" pin designed by local Black artist Edreys Wajed. Those who donate $35 or more will receive a tote along with the pin.