Billions of cicadas will reemerge in Western New York come summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sounds of summer may be a little louder this year because billions of new cicadas will soon begin reemerging from the ground.

“But what’s special about these cicadas this year is that these guys, they’ve been hanging out underground for the past 17 years,” director of museum programs and experiences at the Buffalo Museum of Science Sarajane Gomlak-Green said.

She said this year, expect to see three different types of cicadas buzzing around — annual cicadas and periodical cicada broods. Periodical cicadas are the ones that hibernate for 17 years.

“They look different from regular cicadas like they’re not green or anything. They got red eyes and black bodies which is kind of cool,” Gomlak-Green said.

And they’ll be coming in by the billions.

“Not gonna lie a lot of them we’re not going to see because they hang up in tree, but you’re gonna hear them. You’ll definitely hear them,” she said.

Gomlak-Green said cicadas are harmless and only come above surface to breed and have babies and we can expect to seeing them as early as spring.

“If we keep these temperatures up then yeah, we might be seeing them pretty soon.”

Thus the cycle continues.