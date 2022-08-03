Watch Now
'BILLIEVE' wall at Store 716 in Depew attracting Buffalo Bills fans from near and far

STORE 716 BILLIEVE WALL.jpg
Provided photo
STORE 716 BILLIEVE WALL.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 10:42:35-04

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "BILLIEVE" wall at Store 716 in Depew is attracting Buffalo Bills fans from near and far.

Bills fans are invited to sign the wall and according to a spokesperson, hundreds of people have already been out to sign it. This includes signatures from those right here in Western New York as well as Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Connecticut and more.

Beside the "BILLIEVE" wall is the team’s full 2002 regular season schedule. Inside, the store offers a wide variety of its original Buffalo sports-themed apparel and merchandise.

The store is located at 17 Olmstead Avenue in Depew, you can find more information here and here.

