Billie Eilish bringing 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' to KeyBank Center

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billie Eilish
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:36:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish is bringing "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" to KeyBank Center February 2022.

The 32-date North American arena run will start February 3 in New Orleans and stop at KeyBank Center February 12. The North American arena run will wrap up April 9 in Los Angeles. An 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom will start June 3.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28, 12:00 p.m. local time in the U.S and Canada. You can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT for the Verified Fan presale. Those who register will receive a code and have access to purchase tickets before the general publicon Wednesday, May 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time through 10:00 p.m. local time.

