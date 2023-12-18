Lawmakers want Chick-Fil-A to open on Sundays along Thruway

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you're hungry along the New York State Thruway on Sundays, Chick-fil-A is not an option, but some lawmakers in Albany are saying open up.

A bill introduced this week would require restaurants at rest stops be open every day of the week so travelers can count on a meal when they stop by.

There are seven Chick-fil-A restaurants at recently renovated service areas across the state.

The fast food chain is known for this, it's a practice their founder started decades ago so that employees can spend the day resting or worshiping if they choose.

The legislation says allowing for a retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.